Logitech G launches two new mechanical keyboards in Brazil with anti-ghosting and more

By Abraham
Logitech G launches two new mechanical keyboards in Brazil with anti-ghosting and more
A Logitech G is launching two new models of mechanical keyboards in Europe. It’s about the G413 SE It is G413 TKL SE, which hit the Europeian market with the promise of delivering more performance, in addition to featuring highly durable PBT keycaps. In the same way, both already come in the ABNT 2 layout.

This makes the use of accessories much more versatile, giving the user possibilities to go beyond gaming. In addition, the keyboards have new mechanical switches and a more minimalist design. The finish, in turn, is brushed aluminum and LED lighting.

Logitech G413SE

This model is considered by the brand as an option for those who prefer performance when playing. In this sense, it highlights durability, which can help in the competitive scenario of games. The item has Tectile-type mechanical keys and is also Anti-ghosting. Its suggested price is BRL 599.90.

Logitech G413 TKL SE

For those who prefer a more minimalist setup and like to save space, this is the option offered by Logitech. As you can see, it does not have the numeric keyboard, in addition to having PBT keys in a more compact format, but without leaving aside the mechanical switches.

Like the previous model, it is anti-ghost and is compatible with both Windows and macOS. Details related to lighting are the same and the manufacturer offers a 2-year warranty on both models. Their suggested price is BRL 549.90.

More from Logitech: Check out the brand’s The Mandalorian-themed wireless headset and Playseat Trophy cockpit for racing games.

