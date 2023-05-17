Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld reaches European markets with news

Logitech has set for May 22 the official arrival of the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld, its new portable console focused on cloud gaming (and local games through Google Play), to a number of European markets, including Spain, under a price of 359 euros (329 pounds for the case of the United Kingdom).

This means that European users who were eager to get their hands on the new console will no longer have to wait and will be able to access services such as Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now, among others.



- Advertisement -

More features and integration with Shadow PC

The release will be accompanied by a number of software-level changes to improve the user experience as well as the introduction of new features, such as virtual button mappings for touch mobile gaming, customizable sensitivity settings, and dead zones for analog sticks. and L2/R2 triggers, and full compatibility with Shadow PC, a cloud service that offers a virtualized desktop PC experience.

Launch promotion for European users

In addition, there will also be an exclusive launch promotion that users will be able to access from May 22 to June 22 of this year while supplies last, consisting of a special package with up to 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that includes Xbox Cloud Gaming, 1 month of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority and 1 month of Shadow PC.

To Ujesh Desai, Vice President and General Manager of Logitech G:

We are excited to finally bring G Cloud to the European market and partner with major retailers and partners in the region. G Cloud provides a great new way to access and play hundreds of games, and we look forward to putting it in the hands of more gamers.

At this point, it should be remembered that the new Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is Logitech’s option to compete directly with Valve’s Steam Deck console, including even access to its own service, with quite interesting hardware-level features.

- Advertisement -

Basic characteristics

As we discussed last year, the new console has a 7″ touch screen at 1080p resolution, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor inside accompanied by 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of UFS internal storage with the possibility of expansion through microSD card.

It also has a 6000 mAh capacity battery that, through a 2.5-hour charge through its only USB-C port, gives it a range of more than 12 hours.

It also has speakers, microphones, a 3.5mm physical input for headphones, support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wifi 5 connectivity, and more, with Android 11 as the operating system and with an integrated Google Play Store, allowing you to go beyond the games, making it possible to watch YouTube videos and more.

- Advertisement -

More Information/Image Credit: Logitech