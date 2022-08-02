Logitech G and Tencent Games want to bring cloud gaming to the palm of your hand

Logitech G and Tencent are carrying out the development of a handheld that they promise to be ready by the end of this year, by which users will be able to have access to two of the main -based platforms.

To make this possible, they are collaborating with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW teams to make their respective services available once users purchase their corresponding units.



An option to have games in the cloud almost anywhere

Yes indeed, At present, tests are being carried out on this device, of which the technical specifications are unknown, as well as its design, as well as the price and the official launch date, although being a device oriented to the aforementioned cloud gaming platforms, the price could be lower than handheld game consoles, such as Valve’s Steam Deck.

And it is that, as they point out in the statement:

Cloud gaming uses data center servers to stream video games to consumers. There is no need to download or install PC or console games. Instead, games are rendered and played on remote servers, and users interact with them locally on their devices.

We will have to wait for news about this mysterious device to come out in the following months, for which Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab, highlights that:

Today marks the beginning of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the boundaries of gaming devices.

While Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G., points out that:

As someone who grew up playing video games, the idea of ​​being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.

It will be interesting to know all the details, although as we are used to, companies are already setting their sights on the biggest shopping period of the year, which is the Christmas holidays, so at least by the end of the year we will have cleared up any doubts about this initiative.

More information: Logitech