Logitech announces new premium keyboards and mice, great quality with programmed actions

The company Logitech has just announced the launch of its latest products: the MX Keys S keyboard, the MX Keys S Combo set and the mouse the MX Anywhere 3S. They are all part of the company’s highest range -called the Master Series- and are specially designed to meet the needs of advanced and creative users.

One of the great additions included is the new Logitech Options+ feature called Smart This helps to always achieve maximum performance, whether for personal or professional use. The prominent feature of Smart Actions, present in the Logi Options+ application, allows automate various tasks with a single click, which saves time by avoiding repetitive actions and streamlines workflow through the use of macros. This feature includes predefined actions, which is helpful for all types of users.

The MX Keys S keyboard

This accessory is a wireless and backlit model that offers an enhanced typing experience thanks to its low-profile keys designed to fit perfectly on the fingertips. This translates into fast and fluid writing thanks to the Perfect Stroke system. In addition, its comfortable and ergonomic design has an intelligent backlight that detects the proximity of the hands, illuminating the keyboard automatically and adjusting according to the surrounding conditions (also customizable through the Logi Options+ application).

Available in graphite and pale grey, the MX Keys S features a improved keyboard layout with three new keys focused on productivity and collaboration: text dictation function, mute/unmute microphone and emojis. Its price is 119 euros.

The MX Anywhere 3S Mouse

This is the brand’s most advanced wireless compact mouse to date. It offers a perfect combination of speed, precision and silence thanks to its innovative displacement of MagSpeed. This makes it the ideal choice for users seeking exceptional performance, portability, and convenience.

This mouse has quieter clicks thanks to technology Quiet Click, providing a discreet and hassle-free user experience. In addition, it is equipped with an 8,000 DPI optical sensor, which allows smooth and precise scrolling on any surface, even glass.

The MX Keys S Combo Set

Includes the new MX Keys S keyboard and MX Master 3S mouse (along with the comfortable MX Palm Rest mat). This combination is perfect to work quickly and precisely, specially designed for professionals seeking to achieve high levels of creativity and performance. Its sale price is €199.

The availability of all the Logitech models that have been presented is located in the month of June both in the official store of the company and in the different international distributors (where there is no shortage of those from Spain).

