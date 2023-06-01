Logitech announces new MX Keys S keyboards and MX Anywhere 3S mouse

- Advertisement -

As expected since the middle of this month of May, Logitech presented new products for its Master line of peripherals this Wednesday (31). The listing includes the MX Keys S and MX Keys S Combo keyboards, as well as the MX Anywhere 3S mouse. According to the manufacturer, the novelties were designed specifically for software developers and creators. In addition to products, more smart actions features have been introduced in Logi Options+ to automate repetitive commands.

MX Keys S and MX Keys S Combo

The MX Keys S update maintains the wireless keyboard style, with classic shaped keys to help with typing. The lighting is also present here and can be customized through Logi Options+, in addition to having the lights turned on when you bring your fingertips close to the accessory. MX Keys S still brings three new keys that focus on increasing productivity and collaboration. They have the function to speak to text, mute/unmute the microphone and insert emoji. Goodbye to compatibility: iPad Pro first gen will run out of iPadOS 17 In the case of the MX Keys S Combo, it includes both the new MX Keys S, the MX Master 3S mouse and the MX Palm Rest.

MX Anywhere 3S

The MX Anywhere 3S stands out as the new version of the wireless mouse designed for speed, precision and silence. According to Logitech, it consists of the most advanced mouse ever produced by the brand. To offer a combination of comfort and performance, it features MagSpeed ​​electromagnetic scrolling and an 8,000 DPI optical sensor. The company promises that the accessory can track on virtually any surface, including glass.

Prices and availability

