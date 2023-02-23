5G News
Logitech announces $599 Trophy G cockpit for the ultimate racing experience

Logitech announces $599 Trophy G cockpit for the ultimate racing experience

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
2023 02 21 image 5.jpg
In brief: Logitech has partnered with gaming accessory product specialist Playseat on a new racing cockpit for hardcore driving enthusiasts. The Playseat Trophy – Logitech G Edition boasts an open cockpit design crafted from lightweight carbon steel complete with anodized aluminum parts. The actual seat utilizes polyurethane leather and ActiFit material that’s said to comfortably conform to your body while helping to dissipate heat generated during extended gaming sessions.

The fully adjustable seat can tilt forward or backward and move up or down. A separate built-in mechanism can soften or firm up the seat based on user preference. The steering and pedal plates can also be tweaked for optimal positioning. The whole thing measures 140 x 58 x 100 cm (55.12 x 22.83 x 39.37 in), weighs 17 kg (37.48 pounds), and comes backed by a two-year limited warranty.

Logitech said the open cockpit design doesn’t restrict body movement, allowing for spirited driving. According to the specs, the recommended driver weight is between 44 pounds and 360 pounds.

The chassis is reportedly compatible with all wheels, pedals and consoles / PCs including Logitech’s Pro series racing wheel and racing pedals. Announced back in September, these high-end peripherals were designed with and for pro sim drivers to help create the most realistic and immersive racing experience ever. For those curious, the Pro Racing Wheel will set you back $999 while the pedal kit commands $349. Going all-in with the Pro wheel, pedals and chassis will put you out nearly $2,000.

Logitech’s latest looks to be a rebranded version of Playseat’s existing Trophy chair, albeit with a different color scheme. Where as the Logitech edition has grey accents, Playseat offers solid black and red-accented varieties at the same price point.

The Playseat Trophy – Logitech G Edition is available in the US, Canada and select other markets priced at $599. Logitech hasn’t updated their product page with a buy button as of this writing but based on the wording used in the press release, that should be coming any minute now.

