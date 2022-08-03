Logitech and Tencent Announce Handheld Cloud Gaming Device

- Advertisement -

Logitech and Tencent have d an alliance to bring to market a handheld. The product will combine the hardware expertise of peripheral giant Logitech G’s gaming division with that of Tencent Games in software services.

It has not been defined what the will be like, but we can expect a Steam Deck-type portable console design, the development of Valve that is being a great shock to animate the segment of handheld gaming machines. Compared to it or others that have arisen from specialized manufacturers such as AYANEO, it will not need advanced hardware since it will rely on the cloud and data center servers to transmit video games.

The Logitech and Tencent machine “will support multiple cloud services” and both companies say they are working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW teams to ensure gamers can run triple AAA games.

As we said, since the games run on remote servers, these types of consoles do not need a high-end processor or GPU to work. But you will need one fast, reliable and low latency internet connection. The quality of the screen and the controls of the device will also be another point of interest, along with the sale price, Another important factor, obviously.

Cloud gaming: many were called, few were chosen… (or none)

The idea of ​​cloud gaming is not new and companies like OnLive tried to implement it many years ago. With little public success because the experience was not too good.

Its general operation is similar for all these services. Games run on large servers and are streamed from the cloud to local machines. In this way, a game can be enjoyed regardless of the level of the equipment or directly without using any type of device or console, for example on a display screen such as a smart TV and with a simple control. Or something in between as it seems to be the Logitech and Tencent peripheral.

This streaming technology had already revolutionized the music and video industries, but games have their own problems. Transmitting a few static bits of a music track is extremely simple for current technology, but doing the same with millions of moving frames of a game and that have to change in tenths of a second in response to the response of the players, is extremely complicated.

Not even a giant like Google has been able to respond to the enormous expectations it generated with Stadia and today the platform is in a standby worrying. Part of the “blame” lies with the same studios that should have created better optimized versions. We’ll have to wait and see. Logitech is the world’s leading manufacturer of peripherals and Tencent is a giant with great experience in mobile games. But it won’t be easy.