Logitech accidentally confirms new iPad Pro

A couple of weeks ago, when we reviewed what Apple could present at Far Out, we closed the list by mentioning the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which, almost certainly, will receive an update before the end of the year. Let us remember that, at present, the current generations are the fifth for the 12.9-inch model and the third for the 11-inch model. Thus, we are waiting for the sixth and fourth, respectively.

We closed this preview, talking about the iPad Pro, stating «The big question is whether this update will take place in this presentation or if, on the contrary, Apple is saving it for another event that could take place in October or November«. Now (for two weeks, actually) we already have quite clear that they were not part of the back to school keynote menu, so, even without official confirmation, we can be quite convinced that this generational change will take place . The question is whether in a presentation in October or November.

Most of the rumors in this regard point to October as the month in which the iPad Pro line will finally make the leap to the Apple M2. And it is that, if the prediction made by Mark Gurman at the beginning of the year is fulfilled, Apple has prepared such an intense autumn for us that what happened in 2020 could be repeated, with presentations in September, October and November. In this case, it is speculated that the October event would be carried out by iPad, while the November event would be for computers.

Logitech new iPad Pro" >

And today, as we can read in 9to5mac, we already have one more reason to hope that they will actually see the light of day in a few weeks. Why? Because by mistake Logitech has confirmed the new iPad Pro, in the list of devices compatible with Logitech Crayon, a pen-stylus-pencil-pointer or whatever you prefer to call this type of device, designed exclusively for Apple tablets. The entries, which have already disappeared from the list, but which you can see in the image above, are the following:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Model: Coming Soon

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Model: Coming Soon



As you can see, the models referenced on the Logitech Crayon website are exactly the ones we hope will represent the generational change to the current 12.9-inch and 11-inch models. And, that they have been added to the list of compatible devices, indicates that everything is already being prepared for its launch, something that gains even more weight if we consider that the relationship between Apple and Logitech built around the Crayon is quite close. Not in vain, the Logitech device is the only one on the market with the same functions as the Apple Pencil.

Thus, even in the absence of official confirmation, everything points to in a few weeks we will have another coming-out of devices of those of Cupertino, in case we were left wanting more a couple of weeks ago.