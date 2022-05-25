Logi Options +, there is the first stable release also for Mac M1: news and downloads

It was late, Logitech, to fine-tune an app that it was designed for Macs with Apple M1 chips. The beta version of the app Logi Options + it only arrived last February, well over a year after the products debuted with Apple Silicon. At the time we wrote that in a relatively short time the owners of an Apple machine of the new course could benefit from the fluid, “full” and adequately optimized experience that only native software can guarantee, not one mediated by Rosetta emulation.

Logi Options + in version 1.0, so stableis available from today in Italy for Windows 10 and later and for Apple machines with macOS 10.15 or later. Since the arrival of the beta, the wait has not been too long, so net of the initial slowness Logitech has not kept its customers waiting too long, who in many cases pay out considerable sums for the purchase of Swiss peripherals and deserve support. adequate.