Logi Options +, there is the first stable release also for Mac M1: news and downloads

It was late, Logitech, to fine-tune an app that it was designed for Macs with Apple M1 chips. The beta version of the app Logi Options + it only arrived last February, well over a year after the products debuted with Apple Silicon. At the time we wrote that in a relatively short time the owners of an Apple machine of the new course could benefit from the fluid, “full” and adequately optimized experience that only native software can guarantee, not one mediated by Rosetta emulation.
Logi Options + in version 1.0, so stableis available from today in Italy for Windows 10 and later and for Apple machines with macOS 10.15 or later. Since the arrival of the beta, the wait has not been too long, so net of the initial slowness Logitech has not kept its customers waiting too long, who in many cases pay out considerable sums for the purchase of Swiss peripherals and deserve support. adequate.
This is our first official release. […] Thanks to everyone who collaborated on the beta and helped us improve the app! We are only at the beginning, and we will continue to raise the standards of Options + – the company wrote.
Not everything is perfect yet, because from the list of products supported by Logi Options 1.0 stable still missing “excellent names” like that of the precious MX Ergo trackball, but Logitech, apologizing to customers, promises constant updates that will complement the range of supported products.
If you have a device that is not yet supported, we are sorry for the wait. […] Thanks for your patience, we will have news soon.
Meanwhile, the debut of the first stable version of Logi Options + coincided with the support for four new products, the MX Master 3S mouse and MX Mechanical keyboards (which we reviewed just yesterday), K855 and Pop. The number of supported devices thus rises to 13 mice and 10 keyboards: find the complete list at the link in SOURCEfrom which you can also download Logi Options + 1.0 for Windows and Mac.