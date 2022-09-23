Logi G Play: check out all the releases from the latest Logitech event

broadcast the Logi G Play this Wednesday (21) to all its fans with several news for its portfolio of accessories and devices for gamers. The spotlight was on the G Cloud, its first portable console for cloud gaming, but there are a number of highlights presented by the Swedish manufacturer. it out below.

PRO Racing Wheel and Pedals

(Image: Logitech)

(Image: Logitech)

The PRO Racing Wheel is the new racing wheel for consoles with improved sensitivity and a new "Direct Drive" motor with precise feedback technology called "TRUEFORCE" by Logitech, responsible for reproducing game-based physics effects with incredible torque. 11 newton-meters and deliver maximum realism in racing. For an even more faithful driving experience, there is also PRO Racing Pedals, a three-pedal system for shifting gears, braking and accelerating the vehicle in driving games. There are also configurations that include a handbrake to make drifts more insane. Pedals can be repositioned to ensure individual comfort.

"The result of the suite is a PRO Racing system that offers unparalleled realism, driver information and in-car connection without any of the latency or abstraction that professionals in simulation games demand," comments Logitech. The accessories have versions for PC (Windows 11 and 10), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The list of games compatible with the new driving accessories includes F1 2015 to F1 2022, Eurotruck Simulator 2, Forza Horizon 4 and more. price and availability Logitech says the PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals will be available later in September. PRO Racing Wheel: US$ 999 (about R$ 5,160)

US$ 999 (about R$ 5,160) PRO Racing Pedals: US$ 399 (about R$ 2,060)

Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset

You can customize the look of the Astro A30 with different headphone covers (Image: Logitech)

The Astro A30 is Logitech G's new wireless gaming headset. The accessory features 40mm drivers that promise an immersive audio experience. There are physical buttons to mute, adjust volume, play and pause. EQ, as always, can be done via the Logitech G Mobile app for Android and iOS. And speaking of compatible platforms, gamers will be able to benefit from the possibility of purchasing the model in versions for PlayStation and Xbox, in addition to being compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac. The wireless connection is given through Bluetooth or LIGHTSPEED technology, which uses a dongle to connect in the 2.4 GHz band. It is possible to switch between both wireless connections or via cable with P2 input to listen to different audio sources without having to disconnect from the console, smartphone or PC. The headset can be connected to up to three devices simultaneously. Players can choose between using the Astro 30's built-in microphone or the removable unit. There is an indicator that shows when one of the microphones is activated. Regardless of choice, audio capture quality is guaranteed by Logitech. The manufacturer promises more than 27 hours of autonomy on a single charge of the battery, although it does not specify under what conditions the device reaches this mark. price and availability The Astro A30 will be available in global retail – with no explicit mention of a launch in Europe – with a suggested price of US$ 229 (about R$ 1,179). There are two color options: black or white.

G Fits

(Image: Logitech)

Still in the audio department, Logitech surprised by revealing the G Fits, a pair of TWS headphones. These accessories shouldn’t be fooled by their compact size — there’s a smart system that uses sensors to mold the silicone tips to the user’s earallowing the best combination of comfort and noise cancellation. “Since most headphones come in just a few generic sizes, it’s nearly impossible to get headphones that fit perfectly. With Logitech G Fits, and its patented ‘Lightform’ technology, gamers can achieve a contoured, personalized fit in 60 seconds.

As with the Astro A30, there is a USB-A dongle that enables LIGHTSPEED connection in the 2.4 GHz band, but it is also possible to connect to a smartphone, tablet, PC, Mac, Playstation or Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth 5.2. In the first scenario, the estimated autonomy is only 7 hours; in the second, the headphones hit the 10-hour mark. The charging case does not support wireless charging, but adds an extra 8 hours of continuous use on LIGHTSPEED connections or 12 hours with Bluetooth. G Fits do not support simultaneous connections to multiple devices. Other specs include its IPX3 certification for average water splash resistance, dual beamforming microphones and the ability to equalize the sound via the dedicated Logitech G Fits app, available for Android and iOS. price and availability The Logitech G Fits will launch in North America in October at an MSRP of $229, as will the Astro A30. There are two color options: black or white.

Blue Sona and Litra Beam

Marking the debut of the new "Logitech for Creators" division, the company unveiled two new products for the gamer or content creation setup: Blue Sona and Litra Beam. The Blue Sona is a microphone with an XLR port that uses state-of-the-art technologies from the Swedish brand to increase the volume and clarity of recordings, such as the ClearAmp, which promises gains of up to 25 dB for streaming, video recordings, podcasts and more.

The model features a capsule housing two diaphragms and a supercardioid pickup system for excellent directional accuracy and assertiveness to cancel out ambient noise — such as keyboard taps, clicks and other unwanted sounds. It is possible to adjust the accessory with its support that allows rotation in 290º, allowing more comfort and ergonomics for users. “From its built-in preamp to its sleek design, the Blue Sona is unlike any other XLR mic on the market,” comments Soren Pedersen, Senior Product Manager for the brand.

Litra Beam, closing the Logi G Play releases, is a light fixture that allows you to manipulate the atmosphere of the environment for video recordings and live broadcasts. Logitech highlights TrueSoft technology, which offers “balanced, full-spectrum lighting with cinematic color accuracy” that promises to give a natural look to all skin tones. With its design that does not need a frame between the source, the brand guarantees a uniform distribution of light throughout the environment.