Log4Shell: A vulnerability that threatens various services, including iCloud

Although it has always been said that Apple devices are the safest against viruses and others, it does not mean that they are impregnable. Known are the many viruses and exploits that have attempted to attack Apple and some with considerable success. In addition, the fact that it is more difficult to attack motivates those who want to attack more. Right now, a new exploit, Log4Shell threatens to make things difficult for iCloud and other services.

iCloud, Steam, Amazon and some affected are those affected by Log4Shell

Security experts are currently investigating the scope of this critical vulnerability in Apache Log4j It affects many of the major Internet-oriented services. There is not a complete list of software packages using Log4j that we know of are affected.

What is clear is that it is important enough to pay close attention. It is classified as a serious zero-day fault and, if exploited, could allow attackers to perform remote code execution and grant control over affected servers.