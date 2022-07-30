“Locke & Key”: the third season already has an official trailer and anticipates the end

This month, Netflix will premiere the third and final season of & Key, the supernatural drama based on the homonymous comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. Before the release of the final installment, the platform shared the trailer and reveals a little more of the mysteries that will be revealed in Casa Llave, as well as the dangerous situations in which the Lockes will be involved.

“The Locke family discovers more magic within Key House, as a new threat—the most dangerous yet—lurks in Matheson and harbors his own plans for the keys. ”, reads the official synopsis of what is new for this magical and horror adventure. The universe of these comics was adapted for television by Carlton Cuse (lost Y Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Curse of Hill House); and had its debut in 2020.

The third season of “Locke & Key” will put an end to the television adaptation of the comics. (Netflix)

The fiction delves into mystery and self-discovery by touching on themes such as love, loss, and the strength of family ties. Throughout its broadcast, the cast was made up of Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke; Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke; Emily Jones as Kinsey Locke; Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke; Peter Jones as Scot Cavendish; Laysla De Oliveira like Dodge/Echo; Y Griffin Gluck like Gabe. Other stars that make up the cast are Bill Heck, Aaron Ashmore, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Kevin Alves, Genevieve Kang, Hallea Jones, Kolton Stewart, Steven Williamsand many more.

The extensive development of a live-action Locke & Key

The first time you had an idea about the possibility of seeing Locke & Key in real action it was in 2010, when the project was in the hands of DreamWorks Television and 20th Century Fox Television to launch a series that would be broadcast on the now defunct Fox signal. Several years passed in which the title wandered through other film production companies and digital platforms until he found his ideal home in the giant of the N.

already-has-an-official.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Between the supernatural and fantasy, the title has managed to enchant the public. (Netflix) already-has-an-official.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

In May 2018, negotiations began to be launched through Netflix and existing material had to be recast or reshot to get the first season going. In 2020, it was finally seen on the small screen in a format streaming and was renewed for a second batch of episodes in March of that same year, while the third renewal landed in December 2020. Each season had 10 episodes and it is expected to be the same with the third.

The original cast will return for the new episodes. (Netflix)

The final season of Locke & Key will arrive next August 9 at the service streaming and is among the most anticipated TV sequels of the year.

