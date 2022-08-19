“Locke & Key”, among the most watched on Netflix: what will we see in the final season?

In the last week, & Key ranked third in the Top 10 most watched English series in the catalog of . Until August 14, the supernatural and fantastic genre series accumulated just over 38.4 million hours viewed with its third season that ends the intriguing story based on the homonymous comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. What will we see in the episodes?

“ The Locke family discovers more magic within Key House, while a new threat – their most dangerous yet – lurks in Matheson and harbors his own plans for the keys. ”, describes the streaming of the new installment that arrived on August 9. The universe of these comics was adapted for television by Carlton Cuse (lost Y Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Curse of Hill House); and had its debut in 2020.

The third season of “Locke & Key” puts an end to the television adaptation of the comics. (Netflix)

The last time we heard from the characters was that Kinsey, Tyler, Ellie, and Sam were inside Gordie’s head after Gideon used a master key to get inside his head and steal the Key of Creation. , hidden earlier by Ellie and Erin to protect it from falling into the wrong hands. Gordie is about to die after being stabbed by Gideon, but his heart does not give up when he is treated by the paramedics and, in turn, allows the door to remain open so that those inside can get out. .

Gideon also manages to get out of Gordie’s head before Gordie loses his life, and the police attack him, but he cannot be killed. Kinsey, Tyler and Ellie run into the authorities, who earlier caught Rufus on suspicion of a crime and are holding him in custody. When Locke and Whedon check Gordie’s body, they find the Master Key and realize that Sam could be dead, since he was unable to snap out of it.

The two families go their separate ways with Kinsey and Tyler in charge of the Key to Creation. On the other hand, Ellie and Rufus (now free) will go in search of Josh. While being chased by Gideon, Kinsey uses this powerful item to draw a motorcycle to help them get back to the Key House as quickly as possible. Josh will confront him to slow him down and only gets hit hard and almost run over when the evil guy steals his car.

Tyler manages to maneuver the two-wheeler pretty well and causes Gideon to tip over, although… as we all know, he can’t die. He ends up escaping and decides to follow the path on foot. Already in the Key House, the Locke family will establish the definitive plan to defeat him and they will design a final strategy as a team.

The supernatural drama is based on the graphic novel by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. (Netflix)

On the television adaptation of Locke & Key

The fiction delves into mystery and self-discovery by touching on themes such as love, loss, and the strength of family ties. Throughout its broadcast, the cast was made up of Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke; Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke; Emily Jones as Kinsey Locke; Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke; Peter Jones as Scot Cavendish; Laysla De Oliveira like Dodge/Echo; Y Griffin Gluck like Gabe. Other stars that make up the cast are Bill Heck, Aaron Ashmore, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Kevin Alves, Genevieve Kang, Hallea Jones, Kolton Stewart, Steven Williamsand many more.

