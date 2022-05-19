Locate unknown AirTags through your Android/iPhone

It is likely that every user related to Apple knows the potential of AirTags and that the company makes an effort to reiterate every time a consumer surprises with a story for posterity. This interesting device bases its capabilities on being a pocket locator. However, this device can fall into the wrong hands, becoming a double edge for the user.

Apple is aware of possible illicit use, so the devices are prepared with alerts in these cases. In case someone is following you, you can be fully alerted. Through the Find My network, it is now also possible to locate AirTags that are not known to the user by detecting them through your iPhone.

How to detect Airtags through your iPhone?

Before, it is necessary to highlight the situation of why users usually receive this type of unknown alerts and it is because the AirTags are no longer with the owner. It is quite likely that this unknown accessory is accompanying the user receiving the alerts.

In case of unknown notifications coming from AirTags, it will be necessary: Have location services turned on, in addition to Bluetooth. Once everything is activated, proceed to be in:

Settings>Privacy.

Then click on Location Services.

In the control panel or directly in the option, click on Bluetooth.

It should be noted that Tracking Notifications should also be turned on. This can be done from the Notifications section at:

Settings, followed by Notifications, and then Tracking Notifications.

The procedure after receiving the unknown AirTag alert indicates that it is near the user and moving. You just have to touch and continue. Once done, Find My will open, displaying the map with a red indication of the approximate location where the AirTag was found.

The user can even choose the option to add a sound that will alert if it is necessary to locate the device. There is also the possibility that the “Unknown AirTags” are actually from some user whose owner is known, be it a friend or acquaintance. If this is the situation, all you have to do is enter and click on “Pause security alerts”.

For the opposite case, which is really totally unknown, Apple decided to integrate an option to protect the user from this type of tracking. Enough with press on the unknown device and disable it so that it can no longer receive information, ceasing to track the user. The device itself will display some prompts to follow to help facilitate this process and disable tracking. To complement, it is also possible to display more information, such as if the unknown AirTag has tried more times to locate the location.

Unknown alerts are also visible on Android.

Alerts of this kind are not exclusive to iPhone, although at first glance it may not seem like it. Android users can also participate in the detection of AirTags. They just need to download the app called Tracker Detect, then an Android device can also receive the alerts of unknown AirTags.

The TrackerDetect application works by searching for trackers that are part of the Find My network, through a radio created by Bluetooth, and that are not close to their owners. The use of this application is very important, because if you want you can always help yourself to scan the area where you are and track down any type of anomaly.

Even if you are not aware of your phone, it will alert you that it has found a device near you or that has been near you for approximately 10 minutes or more.