Locate that website that you have closed by mistake and now you cannot find in Chrome

On more than one occasion I closed a browser tab without realizing itand although Chrome for Android offers the option to undo said closing, sometimes I have noticed that error late and when I have re-entered Chrome to go to the tab of that website that I had open to see later, I discovered that it was gone.

Fortunately Chrome for Android allows us see what sites we have visited recently through different sections. Below we will take a walk through each of these options that will help us locate that website that we have closed by mistake and that we did not find from the Google search engine.

recent tabs

If we have closed the tab recently we can try to locate that website through the section recent tabs that we found from the Chrome menu. There we will see the tabs that we have closed in the last hour, and not only the websites visited from our mobile but also open tabs from other devices. If more time has passed we will have to use another option.

Last visit

If we remember the website but what we do not find is the link of that publication we can go to the recent section of Last visit that appears when you click on the padlock icon from the address bar. There we will see the history with the last visits of said web page.

Record

If we do not remember on which website that page is closed by mistake and it no longer appears in the recent tabs section, we already have to go to Record. There we will see all the websites that we have visited from our mobile device, ordered by date. In addition, it includes a search engine to filter by terms.

my google activity

Lastly, if we also don’t remember which device we had the tab open on, we can try to locate the website closed by mistake from My Activity in Google, the history that is saved in your Google account with all the websites visited through all devices. in the last few months, as long as you have it activated.

In Engadget Android | How to activate the hidden menu of developers in Google Chrome and what it is for