Locals saddened as library collection from 800-year-old Howth castle up for auction

Howth castle’s 800-year-old library collection continues to be sold at auction today, after the online event began at 10:30am yesterday.

Books dating from as early as the 1500’s as well as valuable letters and manuscripts are being sold.

George Mealy of Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers has said: ‘’This is probably the most important literary sale to happen in my lifetime.

“Not only are there exceptionally rare and valuable items, there are also items of immense importance to Irish and British history that would be of interest to dozens of academic institutions.”

However, many Howth locals are unhappy with that the historical objects are being sold at auction.

In a discussion in a local Facebook group, one resident said: “Really sad, what could have been an absolute gem of an attraction to Howth’s history sold just for profit.”

Another posted: “Not happy at all selling our history away.”

A third said: “Dreadful loss to the area.”

Items up for sale include the private correspondence of Thomas Gaisford, Dean of Christ Church, Oxford, which includes a collection of letters to Reverend John Henry Newman, later Cardinal and now a Saint.

