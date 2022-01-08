Locals call for the Iveagh Markets to be restored to former glory

Locals have called for the Iveagh Gardens to be restored to their original glory after years of neglect.

A Dublin pub owner could be given back ownership of the Iveagh Markets in the Liberties as part of talks with Dublin City Council and the Guinness family.

The fourth Earl of Iveagh, Edward Guinness took over the massive building in Decemeber 2020 due to a clause that said the family could regain ownership if planned developments did not take place.

Before that, it had been empty for 20 years awaiting development.

A Temple Bar publican now plans to turn the iconic building into a “Covent Garden” style market with hotel and restaurant facilities.

This matter is currently in the midst of a mediation process.

One woman told Dublin Live that the Iveagh Markets once sold every sort of product.

She wants to see the market back bustling at the heart of the city.

She said: “Keep it going. Keep it going.

“My granny dressed my mother out of it and all her family.

“They sold everything. People would have been in their nude only for them.”

Another local said that he would hate to see the market turned into apartment blocks.

He said: “I’d like to see it restored but maybe the way if there were different stalls and things like that.

“I wouldn’t like to see apartments, there’s enough apartments.”

Others agreed, stressing that Dublin has lost a great deal of history and culture in recent years.

One passionate woman said: “I’d like to see it be the Iveagh Markets again.

“There’s so much disappearing for people in this area.

“You only have to look up and down this street to see the gentrification going on and less and less for the people of the Liberties.

“We need somewhere where local people can sell locally grown produce.”

A proud Liberties man added that the Iveagh Market should belong to the people that live in the area.

He said: “I worked on it two years ago when the lockdown was on and it should be put back the way it was.

“It belongs to the people of the Liberties.

“It should be given to nobody else, just the Liberties people.”

Dublin Live has contacted Dublin City Council for comment.

