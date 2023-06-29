Local production: Acer launches Nitro 5 and Aspire 3 notebooks with Intel and AMD processors in Brazil

- Advertisement -

Acer announced, this Wednesday (28), the launch of new notebook models in Europe. Nitro 5 and Aspire 3 will arrive in new versions to the domestic market, highlighting their local production in the brand’s Europeian industrial plants.

One of the most popular gaming notebooks on the Europeian market, the Acer Nitro 5 will have two variants produced locally in Europe. Models can be purchased with Intel’s 12th generation Core i5 or i7, but there are also options powered by AMD Ryzen processors. In both variants, there is a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card from NVIDIA. - Advertisement - The notebook also has a powerful 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, ensuring excellent fluidity in games. Still talking about its design, the model has a backlit keyboard in red.

Another highlight of the notebook is its connectivity interface that brings a variety of useful ports for different types of users, such as USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), in addition to HDMI 2.1.

Designed with productivity in mind, the Aspire 3 is one of Acer’s best-selling notebooks. With a 15.6-inch panel backlit by LED, the model combines a large screen with portability, standing out with its relatively thin thickness. Another advantageous feature is the presence of a numeric keypad on the right. - Advertisement - The laptop is equipped with high-speed SSD to ensure maximum performance in different tasks, as well as latest generation AMD processors. According to Acer, the new models of Aspire 3 with local production can be found in distribution channels and main retail stores in Europe.

