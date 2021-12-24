Local hero dresses up as Santa to bring Christmas cheer to Dublin children in need

A Dublin Santa has been applauded for the charity work he has done in the run-up to Christmas and throughout the whole year.

Gerard O’Neill puts on a Santa suit and visits families in Dublin who are going through a difficult time.

He brings some much-needed Christmas cheer to children that are experiencing homelessness and poverty, as well as children with additional needs.

The organiser of Ballymun Soup Run, Jeri Byrne was blown away by Gerard’s ability to embody the spirit of Santa Clause at their recent Christmas Dinner.

She said: “All the amazing things he’s done all month around for people. To children with disabilities. To a mother who lost her son in a tragic incident in East Wall last year but he was there at the time and helped the lad, he came back to her younger children last night as Santy.

“He visited many children going through homelessness and poverty – all free of charge.

“In this case all heroes don’t wear capes – some where Santa suits.”

Gerard told Dublin Live that the last year has brought a great deal of stress to families in the communities, with Christmas being a worrying time for many.

He said: “We do the soup runs and a lot of charity work.

“We’ve been helping families in emergency accommodation this year with food hampers and vouchers.

“It’s giving the community around the north Inner city and all around Dublin a boost.

“It’s giving children the comfort that Santa is still visiting.

“When Covid-19 kicked in, we saw how stressed out people were getting, especially when it was some of their children’s first Christmas.

“Just to see the smile on the children’s faces, it brings us to tears in most houses.”

