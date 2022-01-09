Local councillor slams Ballyfermot shooting as a ‘violent attack committed against the whole community’

A Ballyfermot councillor has slammed a fatal shooting in the area as a “violent attack against the whole community.”

Sinn Féin’s Daithí Doolan said that those involved must face the full consequences and that the governement should prioritise tackling gun crime in Dublin.

His comments come after a man in his late 40s died after being shot multiple times.

The shooting happened in a house on Thomond Road in the early hours of the morning.

The chairman of the Dublin South Central Joint Policing Committee said that this shooting was the latest in a long list of violent incidents.

The councillor believes that more policing and extra resources are needed in Ballyfermot.

Cllr Doolan also encouraged anyone with information about this morning’s fatal shooting to get in contact with gardaí.

He said: “This mornings fatal shooting on Thomond Road was a violent attack committed against the whole community.

“Those involved much be apprehended and face the full rigours of the law.

“Tackling gun crime must now be a priority for this government.”

“I would encourage anyone with information to please come forward and the contact the Gardaí.

“Both the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, must act immediately and ensure extra resources are given to this community.

“Ballyfermot has suffered too much violent crime. It is now time for this Government to prioritise policing in Ballyfermot.”

