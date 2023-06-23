Loado, new web performance monitoring tool

- Advertisement -

In today’s digital world, website speed and performance play a crucial role in the user experience and success of an online business. That’s why tools like Loado are gaining popularity. Loado is a web performance monitoring tool designed to help developers, product managers and marketers improve user conversions and optimize SEO strategies.

Optimizing website speed with Loado

When it comes to monitoring website performance, Loado offers an easy-to-use and highly effective solution. Unlike other tools that only test on servers, Loado collects metrics directly from users’ browsers, providing real-time and accurate data. This allows website owners to get a complete picture of how users experience their site and take steps to improve speed and user experience.

- Advertisement -

Main features and benefits of Loado

Real-time metrics: Loado collects metrics directly from users’ devices, providing a comprehensive view of website performance under real-world conditions. This allows you to optimize site speed and provide a top-notch user experience.

Loado collects metrics directly from users’ devices, providing a comprehensive view of website performance under real-world conditions. This allows you to optimize site speed and provide a top-notch user experience. Performance Score: Loado provides an overall performance score along with historical trends that are easy to understand and interpret, even for those without technical knowledge. This helps to assess website performance at a glance and make improvements as needed.

Loado provides an overall performance score along with historical trends that are easy to understand and interpret, even for those without technical knowledge. This helps to assess website performance at a glance and make improvements as needed. Detailed analytics: Loado provides detailed analytics on individual pages, helping to identify bottlenecks and optimize the website accordingly.

Loado provides detailed analytics on individual pages, helping to identify bottlenecks and optimize the website accordingly. Audience report: With Loado, it is possible to monitor website performance across different regions and devices, making sure that users always enjoy a fast and responsive experience no matter where they are.

With Loado, it is possible to monitor website performance across different regions and devices, making sure that users always enjoy a fast and responsive experience no matter where they are. Alerts: Loado sends timely alerts in case of performance problems before they affect the business. For example, it is possible to receive an alert if the render time exceeds a set threshold, allowing you to take proactive steps to fix any issues.

Loado sends timely alerts in case of performance problems before they affect the business. For example, it is possible to receive an alert if the render time exceeds a set threshold, allowing you to take proactive steps to fix any issues. Easy integration: Integrating Loado into a website is quick and easy. Only a single script needs to be added to the site’s head tag, allowing you to be up and running in a matter of minutes.

Although Google’s tools are essential for this topic, Loado does a good job with its analysis, although it’s a bit expensive, really… 8 dollars a month for 10,000 page views… I don’t see it very clearly.

More information at https://loado.dev/