LlaMA, the new Artificial Intelligence language model, is it better than ChatGPT?

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has publicly released its new artificial intelligence (AI) language model called Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA). This new release of Meta is a significant step forward in democratizing access to large language models and marks a milestone in the advancement of AI.

Let’s see why.

The FLAME model

LLaMA is a language model that reaches 65 billion parameters, in fact it comes in various sizes ranging from 7 billion to 65 billion parameters. The model works through recursive text generation, in which a sequence of words is used as input to predict the next word. According to Meta, the LLaMA model was trained on texts from the 20 languages ​​with the largest number of speakers, focusing on languages ​​with Latin and Cyrillic alphabets.

The LLaMA model is based on public data and can be retrained and adjusted to different specific use cases., making it more accessible and versatile than other larger language models. Although Meta admits that there are still risks of bias, toxic feedback, and hallucinations in large language models like LLaMA, the model is presented as a tool for researchers to explore the potential of large language models and find solutions to these problems. .

The importance of AI language models

Large language models like LLaMA are one of the most exciting developments in AI in recent years. These models can generate creative text, solve math theorems, predict protein structures, answer reading comprehension questions and much more. Language models have become the backbone of many AI applications, making access to them increasingly important.

Despite all the recent advances in AI language models, the full access to them remains limited due to the resources required to train and run such large models. Restricted access has limited researchers’ ability to understand how and why these models work, hindering progress in efforts to improve their robustness and mitigate known problems such as bias, toxicity, and the generation of misinformation.

How to access LlaMA

The launch of LLaMA is in line with Meta’s commitment to open science and the democratization of access to technological advances in recent years. By making LLaMA available to the research community, Meta is enabling scientists to explore new AI applications and test solutions to known AI problems. It is also fostering collaboration and the development of new guidelines for responsible AI, although for now access is limited to academic researchers, those affiliated with government organizations, civil society and academia, and industry research labs. everyone.

Can request access in this link.

How does it compare to ChatGPT?

Meta’s LlaMA and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are two artificial intelligence (AI) language models that share some similarities, but also have some significant differences.

In terms of size, LLaMA has a size range of 7B to 65B parameters (7 billion to 65 billion), while OpenAI’s ChatGPT 3 has 175B (175 billion) parameters. Although ChatGPT 3 is a larger and more powerful language model than LLaMAthis also means that it is more expensive to operate.

LLaMA is based on public data, which makes it more accessible and versatile than ChatGPT, whose underlying data is private. Furthermore, Meta has stated that LLaMA will be available to the research community, which means that scientists will be able to explore the model and develop solutions for known problems in AI.

In terms of operation, both AI language models work through recursive text generation, in which a sequence of words is used as input to predict the next word. However, it is expected that LlaMA easier to retrain and adjust for specific use cases due to its smaller size.

Ultimately, both LLaMA and ChatGPT are advanced AI language models that have shown great potential in a wide range of applications. However, Meta’s LLaMA has the advantage of being more accessible and versatile due to its smaller size and public database, which could make it easier for AI researchers and developers to use.

What problems does LLaMA face?

Like other large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) language models, Meta’s LLaMA faces a number of challenges and issues, including bias, toxic comments and hallucinations.

Bias in language models it occurs when the model reflects the prejudices and inequalities of the society in which it is trained. For example, if the model is trained on texts that reflect gender or race discrimination, the model is likely to reproduce those biases when generating text. To address this problem, researchers need to train the model with more diverse data and make a conscious effort to detect and correct for bias.

The toxic comments They are another major concern in language models, as they can lead to content that is offensive or harmful to people. To address this issue, researchers can train the model to recognize and avoid toxic comments, as well as develop tools to detect and remove offensive content.

Finally, hallucinations are another problem that can arise in language models, in which the model can generate information that is not true or realistic. This can have serious consequences if the model is used to make important decisions in the real world. To address this problem, researchers must work to improve the model’s ability to distinguish between what is real and what is imagined.