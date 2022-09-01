LiveSoccer teams up with Forza Football to deliver the best experience for soccer fans

LiveSoccer, an interesting mobile application with which users can track the results of more than 300 soccer leagues around the world in real time, created in 2013 by Present Technologies, now becomes part of the family, Swedish technology company that has an application of the same name, which offers even greater coverage of 420 soccer leagues from around the world.

With this, this union will allow us to offer the best to football fans around the world, where Forza Football will have the technical services and technological knowledge widely known from Present Technologies that will allow it to improve its application.



To this we must add the transition period by which LiveSoccer users will be taken to the Forza Football application, for which since the end of August they are beginning to be invited to use it, and from there they will join the two million monthly active users that the application already had, and monitor everything related to the world of football.

This move comes just as new soccer sports seasons are about to kick off, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For Victor Batista, from Present Technologies, co-founder and CEO:

We started ten years ago with the dream of creating an innovative sports app in real time and now the time has come to level up by joining the great players so that we can be stronger together. Forza Football was one of the best apps in the field from the very beginning, constantly innovating and showing the utmost care for its users, so it’s exciting for LiveSoccer to join football royalty and thus provide the best service to our Forza Football users. lifetime

For his part, Jonas Linne, CEO of Forza Football, points out the following:

We are delighted to have been chosen by LiveSoccer for this transition, and it says a lot about the product we have built in Forza Football and continue to improve. We look forward to bringing LiveSoccer users into the Forza Football app and will do our best to allow for a transition.

In addition to excellent coverage, Forza Football also promotes equality in a number of ways:

Our mission is to make the world of football a better place and available to everyone. Therefore, we are working to promote equality in various ways, including the fight against homophobia and racism. Also, Forza Football wants to use the power of football for change and we have a football academy in Cambodia, where we train and equip kids in life skills.

It is already a question of the transition being complementary, generating the least possible impact, and that the union of both applications allows to give rise to the improved experience for all football fans around the world.