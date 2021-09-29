‘Lives at risk’ this Halloween due to Dublin Fire Brigade staff shortages

Lives are “at risk” this Halloween due to Dublin Fire Brigade staff shortages after six DFB vehicles were out of action yesterday – because there was no staff there to operate them.

That’s according to some politicians, who are calling for urgent reviews into the operations of DFB with major concerns for communities and staff.

They believe that there are dangers arising from the lack of staff and it could be fatal for both firefighters and the general public.

Six DFB appliances from Rathfarnham, Dun Laoghaire, North Strand, Phibsborough and Tara Street were all out of action yesterday due to a lack of staff.

Ballymun-Finglas councillor Noeleen Reilly was shocked to learn that DFB cannot operate at full capacity due to staff shortages at one of the busiest times of the year.

She said: “It is very concerning to learn that a number of fire appliances are off the road today due to staff shortages as well as many others operating under the required staffing levels.

“This is not only putting the safety of firefighters at risk but the general public.

“The Dublin Fire Brigade have been calling for some time for increased staffing levels and an improvement to working conditions to enhance recruitment into the service.







“The legacy from the moratorium on recruitment in the public service is laid bare today as new firefighters in many cases are just replacing retirees.

“We are approaching Halloween and I’m very concerned about the ability of the fire service to perform its duty due to staffing levels. No one should have to put their life at risk due to staff shortages.”

Meanwhile, Labour Senator Marie Sherlock is calling for better workforce planning within the service.

She said: “There is a very serious situation brewing within the Dublin Fire Brigade service which has not been properly resourced in terms of workforce or indeed in terms of physical equipment.

“Right throughout the summer we’ve had reports that up to five fire engines per day could not be deployed due to a lack of staffing.

“This is hugely worrying for the communities that the Brigade service, as well as staff who are totally under resourced.

“There can be up to 30 calls queued at any point in time. If there was a critical incident in the city, the capacity of both the fire services and the ambulances services may not be able to respond.

“We’re learning more and more about apartment blocks with very serious fire defects in this country.

“In my own area in Dublin Central, there are six apartment complexes with either no fire insulation or substandard insulation.

“If there was an issue in one of those apartment blocks, we know that up to a fifth of the fleet would not be available. This is not acceptable and could be avoided were a better recruitment and training policy in place.

“Minister [Darragh] O’Brien and Dublin City Council need to work together to make changes so that Dublin Fire Brigade can be placed on a sustainable footing befitting such an essential public service.”

