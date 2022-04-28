Liverpool fan Sean Cox gets ‘red carpet’ treatment as he meets club legends

The “red carpet” was rolled out for Liverpool FC superfan Sean Cox on his most recent visit to Anfield.

The father of three, who suffered brain injuries in an unprovoked attack before a Liverpool game in 2018, watched his club beat Villa Rea 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

And club legends Jürgen Klopp, Kenny Dalglish and Virgil van Dijk even met with Sean during his first visit in two years.

The support Sean Cox page posted: “Sean was delighted to be back at Anfield for the first time in over two years to watch his beloved Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Villarreal.

“The ‘red’ carpet was rolled out for Sean and Martina by many of his LFC heroes, with Jürgen Klopp, Kenny Dalglish and Virgil van Dijk all dropping by to welcome Sean back to his happy place.”







Fans of Sean took to the comments section to share their love of the club.

One said: “This [the attack on Sean] should never ever of happened to any supporter, god bless you, Sean, please keep coming back to Anfield I was born and raised there before I left for NY and you’ll never meet a better person in your life than a scouser!”

Another Facebook user wrote: “Super photos! Sean Cox will forever be in the heart and minds of all the Liverpool family throughout the world! YNWA.”

A third said: “Fantastic to see Sean & his family back with the Liverpool family what a great night!”

Sean Cox had travelled with his brother, Martin, to Merseyside for the 2018 Champions League semi-final against Roma when an unprovoked attack left him in a coma and with serious brain injuries.

He has since undergone extensive rehabilitation and requires ongoing care from his wife and family in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

