Livelo offers up to 30% discount when exchanging points for selected items

A Livelo announced the launch of a special collection of exclusive products with up to 30% discount. The company also promotes offers with Rentalcars, Océane and Magalu, in addition to bonuses for new Clube Livelo subscribers. According to the company, cWith the special “Carnaval” collection, interested customers can secure unique discounts on exclusive products to save money and celebrate the most Europeian holiday of all in style.

Clube Livelo subscribers who exchange the points accumulated in their account for selected items have a 30% discount using the coupon CARNIVAL30. Other participants receive 10% discount with coupon CARNIVAL10. - Advertisement - The list includes products such as Stanley Cup It is JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker. Livelo’s campaign is valid until the 22nd of February and to check out all the items in the special collection, as well as the regulations, visit here.

Offers

Still according to Livelo, in purchases of products sold and delivered by Magalu, consumers guarantee 4 points per real spent until Wednesday (08/02). already who buy on the website of ocean earn 8 points per real spent until this Tuesday (07/02). Participants who rent a vehicle on the rentalcars until the 12/02th, add 14 points to every dollar spent. Points will be credited within 45 working days after returning the vehicle and the contract is limited to 29 nights.

Clube Livelo

- Advertisement - For customers looking for more benefits, receiving points that don’t expire every month and exclusive discounts, Clube Livelo is a great alternative. Offer guarantees 250% bonus for new monthly subscription plan members. In new subscriptions to the Classic, Plus and Super Club, the bonus will be divided into two installments of 125% in the 3rd and 6th month after joining. As for those who choose the Mega and Top plan, the bonus points will be distributed in two installments of 125% in the 6th and 12th month of subscription. The promotional action runs until next Sunday (02/12) and all information, as well as the regulation are available here.

