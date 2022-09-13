Live webinar: Using iOS in the company (Last Call)

Deployment programs, device management, user enrollment, BYOD: The live on September 27 shows how iPhones and iPads are used properly in companies.

For the provision and management of iPhones and iPads in companies, Apple is constantly adding new functions that companies in many cases do not use at all or incorrectly. At the same time, the integration of employees’ private iOS devices plays a central role and requires meticulous separation between the user’s personal data and data.

Webinar for admins and IT managers

In the live webinar “iOS in Enterprise: Deployment Programs, Device Management, User Enrollment and Shared iPad“, the author and mobile specialist Mark Zimmermann introduces the topic. He explains in detail to administrators and IT managers what to look out for when Apple devices in a company.

The focus of the event is the setup, connection and use of iPhones and iPads in interaction with MDM systems as well as the different types of administration. This includes the central inventory, configuration and management of company-owned devices as well as the possibility of securely integrating employees’ private iPhones or iPads (“bring your own device” – BYOD).

Setting up iPads in multi-user mode, the so-called “Shared iPad” mode, is also covered. This mode is only available for organizations and allows individual iPads to be configured for alternating use by multiple employees.

120-minute webinar in September

Other topics include the capabilities of Apple’s Device Enrollment Programs (DEP) to automatically enroll iOS devices in the MDM system, and purchasing and deploying apps for enterprise use with Apple’s Volume Purchase Program (VPP). Live demos and a question and answer session complete the webinar.

The live webinar will take place on September 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The standard ticket for participation costs 129 euros.

