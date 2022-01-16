LIVE updates: State Commemoration to mark 100th anniversary of Dublin Castle handover takes place

On this day in 1922 the last Viceroy of Ireland, Lord FitzAlan-Howard handed over Dublin Castle to the Irish Free State in what was described as “certainly the most significant event in Irish history for hundreds of years.”
The Viceroy made his way from what was then known as Viceregal Lodge but is better known today as Aras an Uachtarain.
At approximately 1.45pm on January 16, 1922, the Viceroy handed over Dublin Castle to the Provisional Government of the Free State, led by Michael Collins.
Today, a ceremony marking 100 years since the event is being broadcast on RTE 1.
President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, members of the Government and Council of State will attend.
Tricolour is raised
Captain Paul Ryan and Seargant Shirley Stafford raise the national flag.
President unveils plaque to mark handover of Dublin Castle
Two plaques have been unveiled on the East Archway, marking the historic events of this day 100 years ago.
One is in English and one is written as Gaeilge.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaks
“As we honour the achievements of the revolutionary generation, we do so with pride, that the State they helped create is entering its second century of independent, democratic Government.”
Actor Phelim Drew reads out account of the events of the handover
He describes how the event was originally due to take place at 12pm, but was pushed back due to Michael Collins being delayed
President Michael D Higgins arrives
The national anthem is played
President Michael D Higgins’ motorcade approaches Dublin Castle
The event will get underway when the President arrives
Taoiseach arrives
He has been escorted to the Guard of Honour
Former Taoisigh and Presidents attending event
Former Taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny are in attendance, as well as former Presidents Mary McAleese and Mary Robinson.
Limited attendance at State Commemoration
Due to Covid-19, the event is not open to members of the public.
Those in attendance include the President, Taoiseach, members of the Government, Council of State representatives of the Dáil and Seanad Éireann, Diplomatic Corps, Judiciary, Local Government, Northern Ireland representatives and descendants of key figures of the time.