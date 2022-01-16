LIVE updates: State Commemoration to mark 100th anniversary of Dublin Castle handover takes place

On this day in 1922 the last Viceroy of Ireland, Lord FitzAlan-Howard handed over Dublin Castle to the Irish Free State in what was described as “certainly the most significant event in Irish history for hundreds of years.”

The Viceroy made his way from what was then known as Viceregal Lodge but is better known today as Aras an Uachtarain.

At approximately 1.45pm on January 16, 1922, the Viceroy handed over Dublin Castle to the Provisional Government of the Free State, led by Michael Collins.

Today, a ceremony marking 100 years since the event is being broadcast on RTE 1.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, members of the Government and Council of State will attend.

