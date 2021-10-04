LIVE updates: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in huge global outage

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook crashed for users around Ireland and across the globe.

According to Downdetector.ie, over 2,000 reports of WhatsApp being down were reported at 4.38 pm. Just four minutes later at 4.42, almost 2000 more reports were added of service disruption.

The three most reported problems for WhatsApp are the app at 45%, 44% sending messages, and 11% for the WhatsApp website.

It was slightly less for Instagram and 1773 reports of the social media platform crashing for Irish users.

The three most reported problems for Instagram are feed, server connection and website. 52% of reports claim there’s a problem with the feed, 39% claim server connection and just 9% claim website.

Facebook has also crashed for Irish users with over 3220 reports of service interruption split between website at 60%, server connection at 21% and app at 19%.

We’ll have all the latest updates on the outage in our live blog below.