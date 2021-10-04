LIVE updates as trio rushed to hospital following horror assault in Dublin

Three people were rushed to hospital following a horrific assault at a home in Blanchardstown.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Ashfield Park area at approximately 4:00pm this afternoon.

Two men and a woman have been taken to hospitals in the capital for treatment.

A number of garda cars, ambulances, and the Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred at a house in the Ashfield Park area of Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin at approximately 4:00pm 4th October 2021.

“Two men and one woman have been taken to Dublin area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.”

