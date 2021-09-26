LIVE updates as far-right protestors gather outside Leo Varadkar's home for the second time

A group of protestors have gathered outside the home of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett.

This is the second time demonstrators have marched outside Mr Varadkar’s home with the first incident taking place exactly a week ago on Sunday, September 19.

Gardai are currently at the scene of the incident.

The first protest garnered major backlash with a number of people slamming the homophobic language used during the incident.

A security review of the home is underway and gardai are reviewing Mr Varadkar’s home security, Sunday World reports.

