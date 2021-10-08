LIVE updates as Facebook and Instagram down for second time as users report outages

Facebook and Instagram are down for the second time this week.

According to Down Detector, thousands of social media users in Ireland are having trouble accessing the apps.

People are also unable to access Facebook messenger due to the outage.

Facebook has apologised for the inconvenience in a Twitter post.

A spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

A spokesperson for Instagram also confirmed the outage on Twitter.

They said: We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix.”

