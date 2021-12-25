LIVE: Thousands left without power on Christmas Day in Dublin

Thousands of customers have been left without power in north Dublin toay.

The power outage is affecting homes and businesses in Portmarnock and Malahide.

The fault was reported at 3.24 pm and it is estimated that power will be restored at 4.30 pm.

A total of 2502 customers have been affected by the outage.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks said: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

We will bring you all the latest updates on this breaking news story on our live blog below.