LIVE Tesco Mobile Irish customers report outage

By: Brian Adam

Tesco Mobile is down for many customers in Ireland this evening.

The mobile phone provider has seen a huge spike in people reporting issues to Down Detector from 4.41pm this evening.

Users of the hugely popular service took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the outage.

One person said: “Tesco Mobile down for anyone else this evening?”

Another added: “Seems Tesco Mobile is down, not working at all on my phone.

We’ll have updates on the outage in our live blog below.
Kim oLeary

Tesco Mobile customers report issues with mobile phones

This evening many Irish Tesco Mobile customers are having issues using their phones.

According to Down Detector, 96% have logged issues with mobile phones.

Some users are also reporting issues logging onto the internet.

