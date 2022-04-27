LIVE Tesco Mobile Irish customers report outage

Tesco Mobile is down for many customers in Ireland this evening.

The mobile phone provider has seen a huge spike in people reporting issues to Down Detector from 4.41pm this evening.

Users of the hugely popular service took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the outage.

One person said: “Tesco Mobile down for anyone else this evening?”

Another added: “Seems Tesco Mobile is down, not working at all on my phone.

We’ll have updates on the outage in our live blog below.