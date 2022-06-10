LIVE: Pedestrian rushed to hospital and O'Connell Bridge closed after serious incident

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital and the southbound section of O’Connell Bridge is currently closed after a serious traffic incident.
Gardai at the scene have asked motorists to avoid the area.
Taking to social media, they tweeted: “The Southbound section of O’Connell Bridge is currently closed, due to a traffic incident.
“Expect delays. Motorists are advised to avoid.”
Dublin Live will bring you all the updates on the situation here.
Pedestrian rushed to hospital
Dublin Live understoods that a pedestrian has been rushed by ambulance to hospital from the scene on O’Connell Bridge.
A large truck is at the scene of the crash
A large truck remains on the bridge at the scene of the accident on O’Connell Bridge with a heavy garda and fire brigade presence.
Emergency services at scene of serious crash on O’Connell Bridge
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on O’Connell Bridge, with a section of the bridge closed to traffic.
A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred on O’Connell Bridge, Co. Dublin this afternoon.
No further details at this time.
