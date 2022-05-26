Live Music Radar, to know the live music that is near our house

In big cities there are music events constantly, from the singer-songwriter with his guitar to the big concert on the soccer field. The difficult thing is to know all the offer to make the decision of the night, and for that we have Live Music Radar.

It is a website where we can inform our location so that the data appears, all the live music that is around us between the dates that we indicate.

We can find everything from street musicians to massive concerts, with information on the type of ticket, or the type of music that is offered.

They present it to us as the first application capable of bringing people closer to musical culture, locating concerts, bars, macro festivals, singer-songwriters in the subway and much more, all on an interactive map that indicates how to get there.

The goal is to give a voice to street artists and new musical groups that strive to make themselves known in lesser known places. Tourists will be brought together with residents to enjoy new experiences with the artist’s file, his musical style and his social network profile.

From there there is a pop-up window to purchase tickets, consulting it even from the same map. There are several free events, and you can filter your search to only show events in certain cities or playing specific styles. At the moment only within Spain.

Great support for culture, leisure and the most authentic artists.

Link: livemusicradar.es