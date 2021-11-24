LIVE: M50 chaos as truckers' protest cause traffic standstill

Hundreds of truckers have descended on Dublin as part of major protests against rising fuel prices.

Commuters have been warned about heavy delays as a large convoy of trucks, busses, tractors, vans, and commercial vehicles cause disruption across the city.

Kildare Street and Moleworth Street are currently closed off to traffic and diversions are in place.

An Garda Siochana tweeted: “Commuters should plan accordingly. Update traffic information will be issued as required.”

Dublin Fire Brigade also urged people to take care on the roads this morning.







It added: “Please take extra care on the roads if you encounter the planned protest. Have patience and take no risks around the vehicles.

“Get to where you’re going in the same condition as you left to get there.”

