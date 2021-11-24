LIVE: M50 chaos as truckers' protest cause traffic standstill

Hundreds of truckers have descended on Dublin as part of major protests against rising fuel prices.
Commuters have been warned about heavy delays as a large convoy of trucks, busses, tractors, vans, and commercial vehicles cause disruption across the city.
Kildare Street and Moleworth Street are currently closed off to traffic and diversions are in place.
An Garda Siochana tweeted: “Commuters should plan accordingly. Update traffic information will be issued as required.”
Dublin Fire Brigade also urged people to take care on the roads this morning.
It added: “Please take extra care on the roads if you encounter the planned protest. Have patience and take no risks around the vehicles.
“Get to where you’re going in the same condition as you left to get there.”
The protest is expected to start from the following meeting points
Footage from the protest in Dublin city centre
Riley Geoghegan, 3, from Tallaght at the protest with trucker dad Stephen Geoghegan
Exclusive: ‘These are the people that are helping us to survive,’ says Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue
No Luas services between St Stephen’s Green and Dominic
Traffic updates
Independent TD Danny Healy Rae calls on the government to increase relief on diesel
He told Dublin Live: “It’s very clear that they’re in a desperate state. From this day last year, fuel prices have gone up a third. I don’t believe that business has gone up a third.
“Many of them are struggling for survival. They have loans to pay off for their trucks, they have drivers to pay. The whole transport industry is in a terrible state at this time. The government needs to do two things:
“They need to increase the relief on the diesel from 7.5 cents to 15 cents. And they need to do something to reduce the taxes that they’re charging because we know the worldwide prices have gone through the roof.
“But the government’s tax take is way more and there was no need at all for the carbon tax. The tax take is high enough as it is and they must do something about that.
“We have been raising this continuously now since the summer. They feel they’re getting nowhere so I don’t blame them for coming up. What way they do it is another thing.
“They’re highlighting the situation and I certainly don’t blame them for doing that.”
M50 chaos as traffic reported to be static in Donabate area
Traffic delays on the M1 near Dublin Airport
Massive queues reported on Dublin’s busiest motorways as protesters make their way to the city centre
Bus Eireann announces changes to services due to protest
Further traffic updates
Road closures to affect Bus Eireann services
Heavy delays reported on the M3 between J4 and J3
Traffic is building up across Dublin as the protest against fuel price hikes is under way
The protest is expected to start from the following meeting points
- M1 Services Lusk North & South
- M2 Ashbourne Retail Park
- M3 Park Car Park, M3 Maxol & Damonstown Way
- M4 Kinnegad Plaza Services
- M7 Toughers Industrial Estate Naas
- M11 Applegreen Services Wicklow Exit 14