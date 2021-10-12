LIVE – Ireland take on Qatar as 25,000 fans return to Aviva for first time in Kenny reign

Following on from Saturday’s 3-0 win in Azerbaijan, the first competitive win of Stephen Kenny’s reign, Ireland face 2024 World Cup hosts Qatar.
Ireland can no longer qualify for the finals but there is a buzz around the team as 50% attendance allows 25,000 fans into the Aviva for the first time in Stephen Kenny’s reign.
Lovely patient build-up from Ireland but McGrath’s lob over the top for Robinson is a bit ambitious and the keeper mops up.
Nice ball over the top from Doherty, who seems to be OK, almost puts in Robinson but Hassan is able to get a foot in to stave off the danger.
Cyrus Christie is being given instructions and it looks like he may replace Matt Doherty shortly. The Tottenham man is back on the pitch for now.
Problem here for Doherty, who has stayed down after that latest corner.
McGrath’s delivery is headed away but Ireland come back and Hourihane’s delivery is headed wide by Duffy.
Nice interplay between Doherty and Hendrick sees the former released down the right and his low cross has to be put behind for another corner.
First chance for Qatar as Hassan Alhaydos finds space in midfield and shoots from 25 yards, but his effort is always veering well wide.
In Ireland’s qualifying group, Serbia are still level with Azerbaijan, while Portugal lead Luxembourg 3-0 after 18 minutes, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting two penalties before Bruno Fernandes made it three.
First real venture forward for Qatar sees Almoez Ali look to get in behind, but it’s easily dealt with by Kelleher.
Callum Robinson sends Barsham the wrong way from 12 yards and Ireland are 2-0 up inside 13 minutes!
GOAL!
Jamie McGrath taken down by Karim Boudiaf and you’ll never guess who grabs the ball.
Penalty Ireland!
And another close call as Stevens’ ball from the left is just too far ahead of Ogbene.
Half-chance for Ireland as Ogbene gets in behind and his cut-back is cleared only as far as Hendrick, whose first-time effort is blocked.
Robinson dropping deep early doors and allowing McGrath and Ogbene to run beyond. Looks quite fluid so far.
Qatar back to 11 men now as Homam Elamin is able to continue.
Looks to be a problem for one of th Qatar players whose shirt number I can’t see, and he looks in a bit of discomfort.
Good run down the right-hand endline from Matt Doherty and he looks to pull it back for Robinson, but it’s cut out and Qatar clear.
A really positive start from the home side and now a goal to go with it as Callum Robinson takes aim from the edge of the box and his effort is deflected and loops over Qatari keeper Meshaal Barsham.
GOAL Ireland lead and who else could it be but Callum Robinson!
Early chance for Ireland as the ball is swung in from the left and John Egan heads wide from about 15 yards.
Widespread applause and the odd boo as the Irish players take the knee for the fight against anti-black racism.
Kick-off approaches
Just about a miute to go until we get underway here at the Aviva.
Anthems
Five changes
Five changes from the team that beat Azerbaijan on Saturday as Caoimhin Kelleher and Chiedozie Ogbene come in for their full debuts, while their fellow Corkman Conour Hourihane, Enda Stevens and Jamie McGrath also return.
Teams are in
Pre-match
Good evening and welcome to the Dublin Live blog for this evening’s international friendly between Ireland and Qatar, as 25,000 fans return to the Aviva for the first time under Stephen Kenny’s reign. Kick off is five miutes away.