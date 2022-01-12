LIVE Gardai swarm Dublin shopping centre following incident

0 12c71f43 8f58 4b99 a07e 0fac1bca646e.jpg
0 12c71f43 8f58 4b99 a07e 0fac1bca646e.jpg

Gardai rushed to a west Dublin shopping centre following an incident tonight.

The alarm was raised earlier this evening at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

The area has been cordoned off as investigators are currently at the scene.

Images from the shopping centre show folding dividers and a number of yellow safety cones set up in front of a store entrance.

Dublin Live has contacted the gardai for a statement.

We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter

Aakanksha Surve

Officers outside a store in the shopping centre

Gardai at the scene of an incident in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
  • Share
Aakanksha Surve

Footage from the scene

  • Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR