Live chat and virtual switchboard: a winning solution for your company

In a business environment as changing as the one we find ourselves in today, where communication needs are constantly changing and in which all companies, from the largest to the smallest, need to offer a rapid response to their customers, have the advantages Cloud telephony brings many benefits to any business.

Being able to access a virtual switchboard through the Internet, thanks to a telephone, smartphone or softphone on a PC, from anywhere in the world, facilitates the experience of companies in a competitive and globalized world, in which teleworking is a reality. But it also provides more flexibility to companies when it comes to giving a quick response to their customers, with significant cost and telephone bill savings.

If the benefits of a virtual switchboard are also combined with those of a live chat platform, this can mean a differential leap in quality and service. Not all companies can offer this combination, as the 3CX Telephone Switchboard does, which allows integration with a live chat to manage voice or video communications easily and simply to guarantee customer satisfaction.

What are the advantages of integrating live chat and virtual switchboard?

Many companies nowadays offer live chat from their website to their clients, but fortunately it is already possible to go one step further and offer a differential service. To transform customer communication and take it to the next level, the 3CX Virtual PBX provides free voice and video chat.

This means that when a person is visiting your website, they can initiate a live chat with an agent if they wish, as in many other websites. However, with the 3CX Virtual PBX, you can easily turn that chat into a phone call or initiate a video video call at the touch of a button. It also supports Facebook Messenger and SMS. Communication is established through VoIP technology, based on the cloud, and that means that it is totally free, both for your company and for your customers.

Offering this free service to customers costs the company nothing. It is only necessary to have the 3CX communication system, which is free – you can obtain a free license on its website – and it is very easy to install.

It is a flexible solution that can be installed on-premise on Windows or Linux, hosted, or on its own cloud. The 3CX Live Chat plugin can be integrated into the 3CX Phone System software. By combining the two, the user not only gets a complete business communications solution, but also the ability to use voice and video in live chat on their website.

As we said, this means that a chat conversation can easily be elevated to a voice or video call at any time, and for free. But not only that, but the combination also allows you to integrate Facebook Messenger business messages and also SMS messaging, allowing you to respond to all these messages through the same interface and in a very simple way.

And how is the entire communication system managed? Very easy, since the agents receive all the conversations of the different communication channels through the free 3CX Web Client and the mobile phone apps. This ensures that no message is lost and customers can be offered the best experience, as agents will not have to be connected to WordPress or the control panel all the time but will receive a notification when there is a new message with the so that they can answer it in the shortest possible time.

That your company has a reliable, economical and easy-to-use communication system from anywhere is essential for the success of the business and offering the best response to customers. If you can also offer additional services -such as the integration of live chat, voice and video- for free for you, you will add a quality service and a differential treatment when managing all the communications of your company that will undoubtedly have an impact on your satisfaction.

