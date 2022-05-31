LIVE: Aer Lingus flight makes U-turn off Irish coast back to Dublin after declaring emergency

An Aer Lingus flight has performed a U-turn over the Irish sea and has declared an emergency, according to flight tracking service Radar Box.

The EI3326 flight left Dublin Airport for Manchester at 3:15pm today.

However, an emergency was declared minutes after take-off after only making it off the Howth coast.

Radar Box confirmed that the flight turned around “due to a badly shattered right-hand windscreen”.

Dublin Live has contacted Aer Lingus and daa for comment.

