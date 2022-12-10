Live activities now compatible with Uber and Uber Eats

Now you can finally take full advantage of the Live Activities function that Apple offers for the iPhone with respect to Uber and Uber Eats by following your order at all times. The well-known delivery service, Uber and Uber Eats finally launch the correct support with said function for users who want to follow the path of their food or travel order step by step directly from their iPhone without the need for notifications at times.

Today, the company in charge announced the relevant update for these applications that allow you to activate Live Activities. iOS 16 brought multiple users this possibility to correctly analyze the real-time tracking of different activities with just one widget still on the lock screen. Especially taking advantage of the fact that this new operating system update is based on customization from the lock screen, you will go from receiving a large number of push notifications to just consulting the relevant widgets of your trip or lost food.

During this week, the idea of ​​having support with Live Activities for these apps that are so essential for many users was already being considered, but all the information quickly arrived.

Watch Live Activities with improvements on iPhone 14 Pro

During the first part of the year, in the month of June, Apple made a big announcement with the Live Activities from WWDC 2022. Later it was learned that this function, according to the company: “would help users to be aware of what happens in real time. Apple refers to the multiple activities such as games or sports events, as well as, on this occasion, the routes or orders that Uber and Uber Eats can offer just by looking at your lock screen.

The Cupertino company mentioned the applications that could take advantage of this function, such as the aforementioned Uber, but also Nike Run Club, obviously sports from the TV app, among others. The practicality once again marked in the features implemented such as real-time monitoring and that avoids the various push notifications. It may or may not be effective, but the discussion is left to the consideration of the users.

Live Activities seek to answer many user problems. This feature gives the possibility open to many of these consumers, as it is promised that continuous updates will arrive in the future that will improve this feature. Regarding iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users, Live Activities will be a section on the Dynamic Island. This way they can be clear about their order or trip, among others.