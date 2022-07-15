HomeMobileAndroidLittle F4 5G, here's how to disassemble and how to repair |...

Little F4 5G, here’s how to disassemble and how to repair | Video

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1045085.jpeg
1045085.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Little F4 has recently arrived on the market and, as always, promises great things from the point of view of the quality / price ratio; less than a month after the presentation, the first video teardown arrives thanks to the increasingly prolific PBKReviews. The smartphone gets a Repairability score of 5.5 out of 10 according to the very personal scale of the YouTuber: the judgment is explained by the difficulty in replacing the display, which requires the passage of the flex cable through the central frame. It also doesn’t help that the back cover is made of glass and that it has to be removed, as usual, by applying heat and then using a pick or other thin plastic tool. If nothing else, the edges are not curved, which reduces the risk of breakage.

Once the device is opened, it is noted that a layer of graphite hangs on the first plastic protection of the main board, which helps with the heat dispersion. Other graphite is found for example at the front camera, the speaker at the bottom and on one side of the motherboard where the SoC is located. On the other hand, the motherboard is copper clad and there is heat-conducting paste that improves heat transfer to the chassis. Under the battery there is also a vapor chamber that reaches the border with the motherboard. The battery is relatively easy to remove thanks to the presence of a generously sized tab and a non-exaggerated strength adhesive.

We recall the main specifications of the device:

  • AMOLED display (Samsung E7) 6.67 “, FHD + 1080p (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 20: 9, maximum refresh 120 Hz, sampling rate 360 ​​Hz, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, maximum brightness 1,300 nit (peak), contrast 5000000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5 coating
  • Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • Production process: TSMC 7 nm
    • CPU: 1x Kryo 585 @ 3.2 GHz + 3x Kryo 585 @ 2.42 GHz + 4x Kryo 585 @ 1.8 GHz
    • GPU: Adreno 650
  • RAM: 8 or 6 GB of RAM, LPDDR5
  • Storage: 128 or 256GB, UFS 3.1
  • Cameras:
    • rear main: 64 MP, f / 1.79 aperture, 1/2 “format, 1.4 micrometer pixels (4-in-1), 6-element lens
    • rear ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2.2 aperture, 119 ° field of view
    • rear marco: 2 MP, f / 2.4 aperture, 1.75 micrometer pixels
    • front: 20 MP, aperture f / 2.45
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh
  • Charging speed: 67W max
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C
  • Cooling: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, vapor chamber, 3,112 sq. Mm
  • Security / Biometrics: Side Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
  • Stereo speaker, Dolby Atmos certification
  • Infrared blaster
  • Measures:
    • Dimensions: 163.2 x 75.95 x 7.7mm
    • Weight: 195 g
  • Colors: Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green

Poco F4 5G – Smartphone from 6 + 128 GB, Nebula Green (ES version + 3 years warranty) with Alexa Manos La Ibridi

349 

The Vivo Y01 arrives in Spain: a cheap Android Go mobile with a battery for a while

POCO F4 5G – Smartphone 8 + 256GB, 6.67? 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 64MP with OIS, 4500mAh, 67W turbo charging, Night Black (IT version + 2 year warranty) with Alexa

449.9 View offer Poco F4 is available online from Phoneshock at 349 euros or from Amazon to 449 euros. To see the other 10 offers click here. (update July 14, 2022, 7:12 pm)

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Official Galaxy M13 5G: 90 Hz, 5,000 mAh and an interesting (Indian) price

Samsung made official in India Galaxy M13 (4G) And Galaxy M13 5G. The first...
Android

Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Nikon Z9: the “crazy” challenge with a professional photographer

How to really put a smartphone to the test? There are an infinite number...
Android

Android 13, we’re almost there: the fourth beta is available

  The development path of the next major release of Android continues: in the past...
Android

Google begins to push on the future of the Pixel: it wants the most from the dialogue between hw and sw

  A large company like Google, committed on many fronts, is constantly looking for staff....

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.