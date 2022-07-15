Little F4 5G, here’s how to disassemble and how to repair | Video

- Advertisement -

Little F4 has recently arrived on the market and, as always, promises great things from the point of view of the quality / price ratio; less than a month after the presentation, the first video teardown arrives thanks to the increasingly prolific PBKReviews. The smartphone gets a Repairability score of 5.5 out of 10 according to the very personal scale of the YouTuber: the judgment is explained by the difficulty in replacing the display, which requires the passage of the flex cable through the central frame. It also doesn’t help that the back cover is made of glass and that it has to be removed, as usual, by applying heat and then using a pick or other thin plastic tool. If nothing else, the edges are not curved, which reduces the risk of breakage.

Once the device is opened, it is noted that a layer of graphite hangs on the first plastic protection of the main board, which helps with the heat dispersion. Other graphite is found for example at the front camera, the speaker at the bottom and on one side of the motherboard where the SoC is located. On the other hand, the motherboard is copper clad and there is heat-conducting paste that improves heat transfer to the chassis. Under the battery there is also a vapor chamber that reaches the border with the motherboard. The battery is relatively easy to remove thanks to the presence of a generously sized tab and a non-exaggerated strength adhesive.

We recall the main specifications of the device:

AMOLED display (Samsung E7) 6.67 “, FHD + 1080p (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 20: 9, maximum refresh 120 Hz, sampling rate 360 ​​Hz, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, maximum brightness 1,300 nit (peak), contrast 5000000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5 coating

(Samsung E7) 6.67 “, FHD + 1080p (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 20: 9, maximum refresh 120 Hz, sampling rate 360 ​​Hz, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, maximum brightness 1,300 nit (peak), contrast 5000000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5 coating Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Production process: TSMC 7 nm CPU: 1x Kryo 585 @ 3.2 GHz + 3x Kryo 585 @ 2.42 GHz + 4x Kryo 585 @ 1.8 GHz GPU: Adreno 650

RAM: 8 or 6 GB of RAM, LPDDR5

Storage: 128 or 256GB, UFS 3.1

Cameras: rear main: 64 MP, f / 1.79 aperture, 1/2 “format, 1.4 micrometer pixels (4-in-1), 6-element lens rear ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2.2 aperture, 119 ° field of view rear marco: 2 MP, f / 2.4 aperture, 1.75 micrometer pixels front: 20 MP, aperture f / 2.45

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 67W max

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C

Cooling: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, vapor chamber, 3,112 sq. Mm

Security / Biometrics: Side Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Stereo speaker, Dolby Atmos certification

Infrared blaster

Measures: Dimensions: 163.2 x 75.95 x 7.7mm Weight: 195 g

Colors: Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green Poco F4 5G – Smartphone from 6 + 128 GB, Nebula Green (ES version + 3 years warranty) with Alexa Manos La Ibridi 349 € The Vivo Y01 arrives in Spain: a cheap Android Go mobile with a battery for a while POCO F4 5G – Smartphone 8 + 256GB, 6.67? 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 64MP with OIS, 4500mAh, 67W turbo charging, Night Black (IT version + 2 year warranty) with Alexa POCO F4 5G – Smartphone 8 + 256GB, 6.67? 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 64MP with OIS, 4500mAh, 67W turbo charging, Night Black (IT version + 2 year warranty) with Alexa 449.9 € View offer Poco F4 is available online from Phoneshock at 349 euros or from Amazon to 449 euros. To see the other 10 offers click here. (update July 14, 2022, 7:12 pm)

[mb_related_posts2]