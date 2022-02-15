Tech NewsSocial Networks

Lithium shortage could short circuit electric car

By: Brian Adam

General Motors electrical factory in Detroit, Michigan (USA).

Adding to the shortage of chips is a new supply crisis for the engine: batteries. GM has stopped its electric sales in the US, because it is diverting batteries to vehicles affected by recalls. And Tesla has warned that commodity prices are rising.

Batteries need metals like lithium or cobalt. Prized for its lightness and high energy density, lithium has seen its price skyrocket as the amount being extracted has fallen short of global needs. Lithium hydroxide futures have more than doubled since September. That should lead to extracting more, and it is abundant in countries like Australia or Chile. But it can take up to 10 years to get a mine up and running. UBS calculates that demand could increase almost 10-fold by 2030, while supply could barely be half as much.

YouTube will allow you to earn money with NFT

The price of batteries is already responding. After years of declines, it could rise as high as $135 per kilowatt hour this year, up from $132 in 2021, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence predicts that a doubling in the price of lithium could raise the cost of batteries by 10%. Firms like GM, which are increasing their production capacity, will have to bear these costs.

Manufacturers have ways to deal with it. They may try to charge more to customers, especially the wealthier ones, who buy high-end. And the technology is getting better: Tesla is pushing new chemistry that reduces reliance on some expensive materials, like cobalt. VW is developing its own battery supply chain, and announced a joint venture with materials and recycling group Umicore in December. But the risk is that politicians’ hopes for plentiful and cheap electric for the masses may still be a long way off, as Tesla’s January 26 announcement that it is not working on a $25,000 car is clear. It’s also bad news for traditional manufacturers, whose electric businesses are not yet as efficient as their internal combustion ones.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation, by Carlos Gómez Abajo, is the responsibility of Five days

Brian Adam
