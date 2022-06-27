Lithium hoarding creates a new risk for electric cars

The fight for lithium creates new risks for electric car manufacturers. Skyrocketing prices are forcing the industry to look for new ways to source this crucial battery ingredient. But negotiating under pressure makes miscalculations more likely.

Car and battery manufacturers are signing direct contracts with miners and refiners. On Friday, Stellantis invested $53 million in Vulcan Energy Resources to become the second-largest shareholder in this aspiring Australia-based lithium hydroxide producer. Tesla recently concluded a five-year deal with Australia’s Liontown Resources.

Benchmark Minerals Intelligence tells Breakingviews that it recorded more such deals in 2021 and 2022 than in all previous years combined. The terms are tough: Some miners give clients options to buy 100% or more of a project’s planned production capacity.

The $186 billion battery giant CATL has invested in four different mining companies since 2018, according to Dealogic. Elon Musk has raised the possibility of Tesla testing itself in mining for metal. BYD, the largest electric car manufacturer in the world by sales, according to Bernstein, has already made the leap in China; now the Warren Buffett-backed company, which also makes batteries, is considering buying six African mines, local media report.

This vertical integration is tempting when times are tough, but it can overburden buyers. Traditional automakers have already tried to own the supply chain, but later dumped the assets. A similar experiment by Delta Air Lines, which bought an oil refinery, added complexity but only reduced fuel costs by about 0.5%, we calculated.

Overcommitted projects may not deliver as expected; it is also difficult to agree on a pricing mechanism for deliveries years in advance. Investors are starting to see these kinds of supply chain strains: Last month, CATL reported $270m of derivative liabilities, admitting that the collapse of the nickel market had taken a toll.

Automakers are used to being affected by the cost of raw materials such as steel. But the spot price of lithium carbonate is especially volatile, now trading 10 times higher than it was two years ago, according to Fastmarkets. There is no shortage of this element, but it is difficult to predict supply and demand exactly. Analysts at Goldman Sachs argue that heavy investment in recent years will cause output of the metal to skyrocket, pushing the price down as early as next year, and researchers at Wood Mackenzie estimate that the production capacity of lithium-ion batteries Lithium will quintuple by 2030. If they rush now, Tesla and his colleagues could find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

