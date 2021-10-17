List of the most downloaded iPhone games of the week

Today we bring you the list of mobile games with iOS operating system most downloaded of the week depending on the application Annie App, both free and paid. All video games featured on this list can be downloaded through the App Store.

MORE | The most downloaded iPhone games for the week of September 20-26

Minecraft is the paid mobile game that most users of the iOS system have downloaded during the week of September 13 to 19, while the most downloaded free game in the last seven days is Retro Bowl. While Candy Crush Saga topped the highest grossing list.

The most downloaded paid iPhone games have been Bloons TD 6, Geometry Dash and Heads Up! On the other hand, Survival Challenge 3D, Candy Challenge 3D and K-Games Challenge were the most downloaded free games for mobile phones with iOS system of the week.

Free games

Retro Bowl – New Star Games Survival Challenge 3D – Osman Senol Candy Challenge 3D – Idil Morgul K-Games Challenge – Supercent, Inc. Roblox – Roblox Corporation Cookie Run: Kingdom – Devsisters Zoom Out 3D! – Crazy Labs Bridge Race – SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD Flex Run 3D – Voodoo Popular Girls – Coda Platform Limited

Roblox.

Paid games

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB Heads Up! – Warner Bros. True Skate – True Axis Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games Bloons TD 5 – Ninja Kiwi Papa’s Freezeria To Go! – Flipline Studios

Minecraft.

Highest grossing games

Candy Crush Saga – King Roblox – Roblox Corporation Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Clash Royale – Supercell Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. Garena Free Fire – Rampage – Garena International I Private Limited Royal Match – Dream Games, Ltd. PUBG MOBILE: RESISTANCE – Tencent Mobile International Limited Homescapes – Playrix

Candy Crush Saga.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Cell phones have undoubtedly become an indispensable part of our daily use and what better way to use them than to play with other people. null