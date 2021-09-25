List of the most downloaded iPhone games of the week

Today we bring you the list of mobile games with iOS operating system most downloaded of the week depending on the application Annie App, both free and paid. All video games featured on this list can be downloaded through the App Store.

Minecraft is the paid mobile game that most users of the iOS system have downloaded during the week of September 13 to 19, while the most downloaded free game in the last seven days is Pokemon UNITE. While Roblox topped the highest grossing list.

The most downloaded paid iPhone games have been Bloons TD 6, Geometry Dash and Geometry Dash. On the other hand, Stone miner and Affairs 3D: Silly Secrets were the most downloaded free games for mobile phones with iOS system of the week.

Free games

Pokémon UNITE – The Pokemon Company Stone Miner – ZPLAY (HK) TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED Affairs 3D: Silly Secrets – Alictus Paper Fold – Good Job Games Cookie Run: Kingdom – Devsisters Artist Life – Coda Platform Limited Roblox – Roblox Corporation Subway Surfers – Sybo Games ApS Get Lucky 3D – HOMA GAMES Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc.

Paid games

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB Heads Up! – Warner Bros. True Skate – True Axis Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games Bloons TD 5 – Ninja Kiwi Incredibox – So Far So Good

Highest grossing games

Roblox – Roblox Corporation Candy Crush Saga – King Garena Free Fire – Rampage – Garena International I Private Limited Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. PUBG MOBILE: RESISTANCE – Tencent Mobile International Limited Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Coin Master – Moon Active Homescapes – Playrix Rise of Kingdoms – Lilith Games

