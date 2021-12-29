List of pubs and restaurants that have closed as Bray rooftop spot latest to shut

Yet another venue has announced its closure amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. A slew of bars and restaurants have made similar announcements lately, for reasons varying from the 8pm curfew to staff infections to high numbers of the virus in communities.

Fika Rooftop Bar has become the latest spot to shut its doors, announcing on social media that they hope to reopen in 2022 “if it is safe to do so”.

Writing on Instagram, the venue said: “It’s been a funny aul year for us and it’s no surprise we have to end it this way.”

Other bars, restaurants and venues that have made the decision to close include Hang Dai, a popular Chinese restaurant on Dublin’s Camden Street that cites the 8pm curfew enforced by Government restrictions as the reason for the decision, saying it does not work for their business as their busiest time is in the evening.

Walsh’s of Stoneybatter recently shut to keep staff and customers safe from the virus, and plans to reopen on New Year’s Day.

The Morgue, which is located in Templeogue Village, has also decided to close as some of their staff have become close contacts. They plan to reopen on January 2 2022.

Club Conradh na Gaeilge, an Irish speaking pub on Harcourt Street, said that they will not be able to open until the restrictions lift but hope to welcome back customers in the New Year.

Huck’s on Camden Street recently shut but plans to reopen before the New Year.

Hugo’s restaurant on Merrion Row announced that they will shut their doors and only reopen when restrictions are eased and they can “trade properly”.

The owners of O’Neill’s pub on Pearse Street will be closed until the new restrictions are lifted, saying that it would not be possible to keep open with the new 8pm closing time.

The Raheny Inn recently closed due to staff contracting Covid-19 but will reopen on New Years Eve.

In Wicklow, two pubs have made the “difficult decision” to shut their doors. The Burnaby in Greystones and the Wicklow Arms in Delgany made the choice due to the “rapidly deteriorating” Covid situation. Both plan to open on January 7.

