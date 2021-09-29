List of cell phones that cannot be updated to Android 12

Android 12 it’s about to arrive and it may give you headaches. Although it is still in the testing phase, it is expected that in another week the official version will reach several devices that are on the market or are about to be released. However, some high-end terminals will no longer be updated and it is unknown if they will receive security patches.

As you know, brands renew their mobile devices every year in order to always bring the latest technology, that causes other cell phones to be left without receiving support since that would be something expensive.

On various pages, including Google’s, the Android terminals that will receive Android 12 , among which are brands such as Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Vivo, among others.

So pay attention to the list because your terminal may only stay on Android 11 and can no longer be updated to the most recent version of the operating system that brings a series of aesthetic, security and privacy improvements, as well as the improvement in the synchronization of objects and handling of the home.

LIST OF CELL PHONES THAT WILL NOT UPDATE TO ANDROID 12

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 +

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Huawei P9

Huawei P9 Plus

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 8

ANDROID 12

Is there an exact date? It is important to clarify that Android 12 It has not yet been officially released, at the moment, it is only available in the beta version. Google launched two versions that are in testing, one in May and another in June 2021, the first only showed the system interface while in the second (current) they added new privacy tools.

It is estimated that the third version that the final and official version would be arriving between October and December of this year. If you want to try the Android 12 beta, click here to follow the steps and install the operating system.