Lisa Thompson remembered as ‘friendly and caring’ at emotional funeral mass

Lisa Thompson was described as a “friendly and caring” person who believed in fairness and justice at her funeral mass this morning.

She was brutally stabbed up to 12 times in her home at Sandyhill Gardens with investigations still ongoing.

One of Lisa’s favourite songs- ‘The Voyage’ was played as her coffin was brought into Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballymun.

Father Declan Blake explained that the much-loved mother wanted to be a legal secretary and was a big believer in fairness and justice.

In a poignant speech, he said that the entire community are in shock and are searching for answers. He assured Lisa’s children Kyle and Brook were reminded that their mother loved them and was very proud of them.

He said: “Life is precious. Human life is sacred. The taking of any human life is very very wrong.



“We as a society need to stop and ask ourselves why are we hearing of so many violent deaths.

“What’s going wrong?

“We trust and believe now that Lisa is now in the hands of God. She’s at total peace and will always be with us.”

The Ballymun native was laid to rest privately.

Last week, a man who handed murdered Lisa Thompson’s ID into a station made contact with gardai following an appeal.

Officers were eager to make contact with a man in relation to their investigation into the Ballymun woman’s murder.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí at Ballymun continue to investigate the murder of Lisa Thompson, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, 10th May 2022 at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

“Today, Wednesday 18th May 2022, following the public appeal a male has contacted the investigation team and this witness is currently assisting with An Garda Síochánas investigation.

“An Garda Síochána in Ballymun wish to thank the public for all their assistance so far in this investigation and continue to appeal to any person who may have any information on the murder of Lisa Thomson, and who has not yet contacted the investigation team, to now make urgent contact at Ballymun Garda station at 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

